More students and public walk in to join protest

more-in

Traders downed shutters and women thronged the protest venues with children and family members as the protests by thousands of students and pro-jallikattu activists in support of jallikattu entered the fourth day in the two districts on Friday, amid new impetus.

The announcement made by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after his Delhi mission that the government would come out with an ordinance in a day or two and pave way for jallikattu cut no ice as the protest gained momentum with more students and public joining the protest.

More than 15,000 students and supporters gathered to raise their voice for jallikattu and ban on Peta India at D Block, near the Collectorate complex, the main protest venue in Ramanathapuram and Aranmanai, the main protest venue in Sivaganga district. The protest received new vigour as women with family members, traders, government employees, teachers and people from all walks of live walked in to join the protest and offer their support. There were continuous onslaughts on Tamils on various issues and jallikattu, the cultural identity of the Tamils united them, the protesters said.

Chief Minister’s announcement about the ordinance was read out at the venues but the protesters booed it down and asserted that they would end the protest only if the governments came out with permanent solution to the jallikattu issue. “We have been slogging for the past four days and we will not mind continuing the protest,” they said.

As slogans against Peta India and in support of jallikattu reached the crescendo, women and children made beeline to the venue to express their solidarity with the protesters. “I have been watching the protests in television all these days and decided join the protest and offer my support,” said A. Sumathi, a housewife from Bharathi Nagar.

S. Vaidehi, a school teacher, who joined the protest with her family members, was of the view that the ban on jallikattu was not only an assault on Tamil culture but part of a larger conspiracy to make the native breeds of bulls extinct. Stating that Tamil Nadu was discriminated, she said she took pride in joining the protest.

In Sivaganga, the protests were held at Martyr Park in Devakottai and in front of Aranmani, near the Collectorate. Students of the Sivaganga Government Medical College hospital along with government employees and teachers joined the protest and expressed their solidarity.