MoU signed for academic exchange in global healthcare research

Karaikudi: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Kolkota, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alagappa University here to establish collaboration for research and academic exchange in ‘Global healthcare research’.

The MoU between Department of Biotechnology, Alagappa University, and NIPER was signed in the presence of Prof S. Subbiah, Vice-Chancellor of the university and V. Ravichandran, Director, NIPER, here on Monday, a release from the university said.

The two institutions would initially concentrate on research activities in the area of active principle testing using model system available in the department. NIPER, an autonomous body, established under the aegis of department of pharmaceuticals, Government of India, is known for promoting academic excellence and research in the areas pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare products for the past few years, the release said.

“In order to meet out the future expectations of biotech based pharmaceutical industries, the MoU will provide a platform for getting collaborative research projects from the funding agencies,” it said.

The agreement is expected to promote joint research activities within the fields of interest, like testing of novel active pharmaceutical ingredient in animal models and pharmaceutical studies in micro platforms concept for bio mimetic assay development and characterisation, it added.

Through the agreement, both the institutions could host students and staff of the other institutions as part of jointly laid our academic and/or research collaboration which could lead to joint publications in leading international journals.

“This association with NIPER will ensure Alagapa University in reaching its goal or achieving excellence in the modern and emerging fields such as personalised medicine,” the release said.

Prof V. Balachandran, Register (in-charge) and S. Karutha Pandian and Balamurugan, professors from the department of biotechnology, were present when the MoU was signed.