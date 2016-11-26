Mitigate sufferings caused by demonetisation: Congress

FIRST-HAND EXPERIENCE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar interacts with people at a bank on Kamarajar Salai in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: S_James

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should find alternatives to mitigate the sufferings of people, in the wake of demonetisation of high denomination currency notes, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S. Thirunavukkarasar.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that in many cities, old people had been forced to wait for long hours in banks to get their pension money.

He said that he saw the hardship customers faced at a bank in the city. The Reserve Bank of India should solve the issue at the earliest.

On ‘jallikattu’ row, he said MPs from Tamil Nadu should raise their voice in unison to ensure that the bull-taming sport could be conducted during this Pongal.

He blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the imbroglio and wanted to know the promises made by some of the leaders, including Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, in this regard.

Earlier, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar addressed a meeting of party workers from five southern districts. MLA K. R. Ramasamy, Madurai district congress president Karthikeyan, senior office-bearers L. Murugesan, R. Chokkalingam, former MLA A. Deivanayagam, advocate Sethuraman and others participated in the meeting.