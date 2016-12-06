Miscreants set fire to cars, bikes

Two cars and bikes gutted inside an apartment at Shangar Colony in Palayamkottai on Tuesday early morning. | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Miscreants set afire two cars and three two-wheelers parked in the parking area of an apartment in Palayamkottai on Monday night.

Police said realtor Murugan and physician Chinnadurai of Sankar Colony in Palayamkottai had parked their cars and three two-wheelers in the parking area of their apartment. Unidentified persons, who entered the apartment shortly after midnight, set fire to the vehicles and escaped.

Even before fire tenders from Palayamkottai Fire Station could reach the spot, all the vehicles, totally worth about Rs. 18 lakh, were completely destroyed.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.