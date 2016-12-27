Minister reviews drinking water scene

more-in

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju presided over a meeting with officials at the Corporation here on Monday.

With no rains and dwindling storage level in the Vaigai and Periyar reservoirs, the officials were forced to examine alternatives.

The city, which has 100 wards, has been sourcing water from 2,085 borewells and distributing through lorries to residents following thin supply from overhead tanks in the respective zones/wards, a press release issued here said.

The Minister said that the water level in Vaigai dam was 24 feet while it was 46 feet during the corresponding period previous year.

Similarly, the storage in Periyar dam was 118 feet last year while it was 111 feet now. With very little scope for rains, the storage levels were unlikely to rise in the coming days.

Priority

The Corporation had the responsibility to provide basic amenities to the residents and drinking water was the priority, he added.

Now, after the officials took stock of the position, it was proposed to dig 150 more borewells on the outskirts of the city and draw water to meet the city’s demand.

Deputy Commissioner S. Shanti, MLAs V.V. Rajan Chellappa and senior officials from different wings of the Corporation attended the meeting.