Meeting smooth; ends within 30 minutes

MADURAI: The Senate meeting of Madurai Kamaraj University, which coincided with the election for Senate nominee for the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee, was over in less than 30 minutes with just four resolutions in the agenda, all of which were already passed in the Academic Council meeting last week. The meeting was chaired by Rajendra Ratnoo, Director of Collegiate Education and a member of the Converner’s Committee of MKU. Mr. Ratnoo read out the Chairman’s report detailing the important activities carried out in the University this year.

Of the four resolutions passed, two were for change in the nomenclature of the courses M. Sc. E-Media and Communications as M. Sc. Media and Communications and M. Phil Communication Studies as M. Phil Media and Communication.

Another resolution was for starting a new M.A. Women‘s Studies programme in Women’s Studies Centre from this academic year. The fourth was for the approval of B.B.A Aviation Management, which saw heated discussion during AC meeting due to the delay in seeking approval since the course was being offered since 2015. All four resolutions were passed without any objections raised.