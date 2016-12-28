Man gets 14-year jail term
Tirunelveli: Tirunelveli Protection of Civil Rights Court Judge A. Abdul Kathar on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo 14 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.46,000 on him. According to prosecution, Stephen Joseph (53), caretaker of a home for children, Mookuperi, Nazareth in Thoothukudi district, was found guilty of sexually abusing a eight-year-old girl and misbehaved with other girls in the home in 2012. The judge also ordered the accused to pay compensation of Rs.1 lakh to each of nine victims.
