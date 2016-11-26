Male sea turtle washed ashore

more-in

Rameswaram: Carcass of an adult male sea turtle, identified as Loggerhead sea turtle was found washed ashore at Arichalmunai, near Danushkodi, on Saturday afternoon.

On being alerted by the public, a team of forest personnel, led by S. Sathish, Forest Ranger (Mandapam ranger), inspected the carcass and buried it after an assistant veterinary surgeon conducted the post mortem.

Mr. Sathish said the turtle, weighing about 35 kg, measured 70 cm in length, 65 cm in breadth and 130 cm in circumference. Quoting the veterinary surgeon, he said the turtle had injuries in the flippers and could have succumbed to the injuries.

The marine reptile could have suffered the injuries on being attacked by some big fish or after being hit by fishing vessels, he said. The age of the turtle could not be ascertained, he added.