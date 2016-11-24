MSU maintaining transparency in faculty appointments, says VC

more-in

Remuneration for paper valuation enhanced; convocation likely in December

Tirunelveli: Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University K. Baskar said transparency was being maintained in appointing the faculty members and that there was no room for irregularities. Of the 54 vacancies for the teaching faculty, 27 had been filled by a panel of nine experts based on educational qualifications and research work after keenly verifying their eligibility criteria, the Vice Chancellor said here while addressing the press conference.

The appointments have been made as per the specifications of University Grants Commission (UGC) and State government guidelines. The varsity has maintained transparency on appointments, but those who had not got appointments as teaching faculty were levelling baseless charges against the MSU. It has become common to level allegations whenever appointments were made at universities.

Meanwhile, he said some professors, who were discontent over the remuneration for exam paper evaluation, had been convinced after talks, which ended fruitfully. The remuneration for paper valuation had been enhanced and plans were on to facilitate paper valuation at colleges itself. With random numbers on answer sheets, it would be dispatched to various colleges. The exam fee for students has been increased and he said a meeting would be convened with teaching and non teaching faculty to revise timings at MSU. He said convocation could be scheduled in December. Moreover, he added that the MSU would be reinforced with more infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs.30 crore.

The MSU’s constituent colleges at Sankarankovil, Puliangudi, Panagudi and Thisayanvilai would also be equipped with more infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 1 crore each. More courses on higher studies and skill development courses in tie up with companies would be introduced in the next academic year. To motivate research and development, the varsity had signed MoUs with several institutions including Central Marine Fisheries and Research Institute.

Further, the Vice Chancellor said students of MSU would be covered under insurance scheme. Currently, efforts were being made to upgrade the university, which is accredited with ‘B’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, to ‘A.’ As for development activities in sports, he said a proposal had been sent to the Ministry of Sports to establish an integrated sports stadium at a cost of Rs.100 crore.

A proposal was also forwarded to the State government for establishing a swimming pool at a cost of Rs. 6 crore. The MSU is gearing up to organize a national-level kabbadi tournament here, he said. Registrar of MSU A. John De Britto was present on the occasion.