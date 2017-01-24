MKU VC Search Committee likely to finalise recommendation by Feb.

more-in

MADURAI: With the last date to apply for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University coming to an end last Friday, the VC Search Committee is expected to finalise their recommendation of three names to be presented to the Governor before third week of February.

Sources privy to the functioning of the committee said that though the committee was initially targeting to finalise the recommendations by February 10, a case filed by an Associate Professor of MKU at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court challenging the notification inviting applications for the post had delayed the process.

He had claimed that the committee’s notification to demand 10 years of experience as Professor or 10 years of experience in an equivalent position in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation was unfair on those serving as Associate Professors.

“The case had now been adjourned to February 1. Depending on the progress of the case, the next move would be known,” said a senior official from the university.

The committee had received around 130 applications as per the format prescribed by the UGC. As per procedures, the three-member committee will process the applications by assigning points-based weightage to every parameter to make the selection process objective.

It has to be noted that the Madurai Kamaraj University Principals’ Association had also sent a letter two weeks ago to the Governor, based on media reports, that the committee was unwilling to consider applications sent by principals of colleges, who have adequate administrative experience.

Claiming that the criteria mentioned by the UGC clearly make principals with 10 or more years of experience eligible for the post of Vice-Chancellor, the association had appealed to the Governor to clarify whether principals with such experience could be considered for the post or not.

They had also said that they would be forced to approach the court for relief if the committee was planning to ignore the applications from principals with more than 10 years of administrative experience.