MKU VC Search Committee invites applications

MADURAI: The reconstituted Search Committee for recommending a panel of three members for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University has invited applications afresh from interested and qualified persons aspiring for the post.

The announcement has come at a time when doubts were being raised on whether the reconstituted committee will invite applications afresh or consider those applications already received last year by the previous search committee.

A notification issued on behalf of the committee by its Convenor and Chancellor’s Nominee C. Murukadas said that even those who applied last year had to resend their applications in the specific format given in the notification, which is available in the website of MKU.

According to the notification, the applicant should have a minimum of 10 years of experience as a Professor or equivalent positions apart from other qualities, which include adequate administrative and research experience.

The format given for the application has 15 sections asking for various aspects of a candidate’s qualification, including international exposure, research publications and guidance of research scholars.

Sources privy to the proceedings of the committee said that the format was finalised during its meeting on Monday. A highly placed source said that the idea was to bring some objectivity in the selection process.

“When everyone applies through the same format, it is easier to assign some weightage to each parameter and rank them on a point scale,” a senior official said.

It has to be noted that Mu. Ramasamy, Senate Nominee of the previous committee, resigned from the committee in February last alleging lack of objectivity and irregularities in the selection process, thereby necessitating the reconstitution of the committee by electing a new Senate Nominee.

Apart from Mr. Murukadas and Harish L. Metha, Syndicate Nominee, who were present in the committee previously, G. Ramakrishnan joined the committee this month after being elected as the Senate nominee.

Aspirants had been asked to send three copies of the applications, one to each of the three search committee members, by January 20, 2017.