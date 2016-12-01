MKU Senate election ends in tie, winner picked by draw of lots

more-in

Of the 39 votes polled, Ramakrishnan and Pankajam secured 19 votes each

MADURAI: The election for Senate nominee for the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee for Madurai Kamaraj University on Wednesday ended in a high drama as the winner, G. Ramakrishnan, was chosen by drawing a lot after he and another contestant G. Pankajam ended in a tie.

Of the 53 Senate members of MKU eligible to vote, 39 votes were polled in the election. Of these, both Mr. Ramakrishnan and Ms. Pankajam secured 19 votes each while the third candidate, K.V. Jeyaraj, received one vote.

P. Vijayan, Registrar (in-charge) of MKU and the Returning Officer for the election, and other senior officials, who were taken by surprise by the results, had to go through the university statute to find the procedure detailed for resolving the tie.

Later, as per the statute, a lot was drawn in which Mr. Ramakrishnan, a retired Professor of MKU’s Department of Education, was chosen the winner.

Rajendra Ratnoo, Director of Collegiate Education and a member of Convenor’s Committee of MKU, who is also an ex-officio member of MKU Senate, was present as an observer to ensure the election was transparent and conducted as per procedures.

Soon after the counting was over, Mr. Jeyaraj demanded that the votes of 13 members be declared invalid by citing a case he had filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court challenging the nomination process for the Senate.

However, Mr. Ratnoo clarified that the court had not issued any interim order in the case or directions to stop the election and hence the demand was not justified.

Though none of the university staff associations openly backed any candidate in the election, Mr. Ramakrishnan reportedly had the backing of Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association.

On the other hand, Ms. Pankajam, former Vice-Chancellor of The Gandhigram Rural Institute, who recently served in the V-C Search Committee of Mother Teresa Women’s University, had the tacit backing of the government, university sources said.

However, many of the Senate members The Hindu spoke to said that Ms. Pankajam did not canvas for her election.

The task was instead given to a few senior Senate members.

The election for Senate nominee was necessitated following the resignation of Mu. Ramasamy from the post last February, alleging irregularities in the functioning of the three-member V-C Search Committee.

C. Murukadas, Chancellor nominee and convenor of the committee and Harish L. Metha, Syndicate nominee, are the other two members of the V-C Search Committee. Mr. Ramakrishnan will join them as the Senate nominee.

Since MKU has been without a V-C for about 20 months, the selection process, which is stalled since February, is expected to speed up now.