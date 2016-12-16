Loans under NEEDS, boon to them

more-in

Young entrepreneurs, including women, have been performing extremely well with the loan offered under the NEEDS, and many of them have been going in for expansion plans to tap the growing market in southern states.

Young entrepreneur B. Rishaba Dev, a mechanical engineering graduate, who set up a calcium filler for plastic manufacturing unit at a cost of Rs.1.5 crore at Thottanuthu village, said calcium filler was one of the raw materials used to manufacture a wide range of plastic goods. “We import lime from Vietnam and Malaysia to make calcium filler granules. The calcium filler increases stiffness, provides opacity and surface gloss and it also improves surface finish in plastic products. Demand for fillers within the district has been growing. He produces 100 tonnes of calcium fillers a month, he added.

Another entrepreneur S. Bhuvaneshwari, owner of a Galvalume sheet manufacturing plant, has ambitious plans to expand her business. Now, she sells roofing sheets in the entire south zone. She has planned to manufacture heat resistant or heat reflective metal roof sheets to eliminate heat under the roof. The metal sheet suppliers will be introducing such sheets soon. The unit is also heading for a massive expansion to tap the highly potential market, she adds.

A.C. Manoj Kumar, who is running a paper cone manufacturing unit at Kanniyapuram village in Natham block says that demand for paper cone has been on the rise recently as spinning mills that recovered from recession, has started doing good business. Demand for cone within the district too has been growing. “At present, our production meets domestic demand. Now, we have planned to increase our production to tap business in nearby districts too,” he says.

While interacting with the entrepreneurs on Friday, Collector T.G. Vinay said that the Central and the State governments have been releasing subsidy to help young men and women start business. The District Industries Centre has released a subsidy of Rs.7.68 crore to assist 55 persons so far. Youngsters should strive hard to become employers rather than employees, he said.

15 proposals under process

DIC General Manager M Ramalingam said that these entrepreneurs had availed loan under NEEDS scheme only. Fifteen project proposals were under process.