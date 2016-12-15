Live ammunition recovered from Tamiraparani

more-in

Twenty-one live ammunitions, which had been packed and dumped in the Tamiraparani, were recovered on Wednesday evening when the pack accidentally got entangled in a fishnet.

Police sources said the unused rounds meant for self-loading rifles had been packed in a polythene bag and dumped under the bridge across the Tamiraparani between Kallidaikurichi and Ambasamudram.

When a fisherman, who had spread the fishnet, recovered it on Wednesday evening, the bag with the ammunition got entangled in the net.

When he took the ammunition to the Ambasamudram police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar was alerted about it. “On examining the ammunition, it was found that all the projectiles had been manufactured in 1993,” the sources said.

Since the personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police of the Battalion in Manimuthar are trained in using SLRs also, it is suspected that one of them might have dumped it in the river.