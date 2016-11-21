Juveniles among gangof robbers nabbed

more-in

Within a few hours of robbery at two places in the city during the small hours of Sunday, the city police arrested 11 persons, many of them juveniles.

The police also seized Rs. 1.04 lakh, four mobile phones and four motorcycles used for the robbery. Police sources said that Manikandan (45), manager of a private company, was robbed at knifepoint by a gang riding four motorcycles, while he was walking on Traveller's Bungalow Road near Mehaboobpalayam towards his home in Kochadai.

He had come out of the railway station around 2.15 a.m. The gang snatched a bag containing Rs. 1.25 lakh and two mobile phones from him. He alerted the police immediately. The city police swung into action and rounded up several motorcycle-borne youths for questioning.

Meanwhile, members of the same gang is said to have targeted two youths and snatched their mobile phones at Keeraithurai at 1.15 a.m.

The young victims had identified one of the accused among several suspects picked up for questioning and during interrogation he confessed to the crime. Based on it, the police nabbed the other 10 members of the gang from different places.

The police have recovered the money that was distributed among the gang members, most of them from Ellis Nagar.

The police identified the accused as P. Meenakshi Sundaram (23) of Nehru Nagar, Bypass Road, K. Ajith Kumar (21) of Palanganatham, M. Esakki Raja (20) and M. Surya Prabhu (19) of Bodi line and S. Jeyaseelan (19) of Ellis Nagar.

The city police are interrogating them to ascertain whether the gang was involved in any other crime in the city.