Judicial magistrate court inaugurated at Alangulam

Minister for Law C.Ve. Shanmugam inaugurated the new judicial magistrate court at a temporary building in Alangulam in the district on Thursday.

Once the land is identified, appropriate steps would be taken-up for the construction of the court building, the Minister assured.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanmugam said the State Government had created 223 new courts, including 9 new courts in Tirunelveli district, at the cost of Rs. 58.12 crore over the past five years. During 2016 – 2017, a sub-court would be established each at Ulundurpet, Kangeyam and Alandur on an outlay of Rs. 2.94 crore. A 3-storied building would be built on the Egmore court premises at the cost of Rs. 8.69 crore and Rs. 5.55 crore spent for constructing the court building and quarters at Sattankulam.

“Administrative sanctions have been given for constructing combined court complexes at Thiruvallur (Rs. 23.50 crore) and Tirupur (Rs. 33.75 crore). For strengthening other infrastructure on the court premises, including closed circuit cameras to be installed on the court complexes, Rs. 45.60 crore has been allotted. Out of 25 family courts sanctioned, 20 have already been established,” Mr. Shanmugam said.

He said 32 special courts to try crime against women were functioning in Tamil Nadu.

“Even though the Union Government had expressed its inability to fund the 49 fast track courts in Tamil Nadu, the State Government upgraded these courts to make it permanent. For the construction of court buildings, quarters for judges and other infrastructure facilities, Rs. 511.66 crore has been spent over the past five years in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Shanmugam noted.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi, District Collector M. Karunakaran, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman, Principal District Judge K. Rajasekar MLAs R. Murugaiah Pandian and C. Selvamohandas Pandian and others participated.