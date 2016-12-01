Madurai

Judgement reserved

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a batch of appeals preferred by six British nationals, 14 Estonians, three Ukranians and 12 Indians challenging the conviction and five year sentence imposed on them by a Thoothukudi court on January 11 for being onboard U.S. anti-piracy vessel MV Seaman Guard Ohio detained by Coast Guard on October 12, 2013 for entering Indian territorial waters illegally with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Justice A.M. Basheer Ahamed deferred his verdict, without mentioning a date, after hearing marathon arguments advanced by counsel representing the appellants.

