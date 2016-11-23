Jubilation in AIADMK camp

more-in

Even as the victory of AIADMK’s A.K. Bose in the Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency by-election was sealed after a few rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday, cadres of AIADMK broke into celebration.

Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, who was present at party’s urban district office on Panagal Road, distributed sweets to cadres who had gathered there. The cadres in jubilatory mood raised slogans in praise of party supremo and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and burst crackers.

Attributing the victory to their leader, a woman cadre said, “People voted for Amma. It is her victory. She could have fielded anyone in the constituency and still the party would have won,” she said. A party functionary, speaking on anonymity, said that the victory margin would have been much higher if Ms. Jayalalithaa, who is presently recuperating in hospital, had been discharged from the hospital and people could see her face, at least on television.

Later, as the counting was coming to a close, Mr. Raju, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and other AIADMK MLAs and senior party functionaries along with cadres marched towards Madurai Medical College premises, where the counting was in progress.

Mr. Bose, who came out of the premises after the announcement of the result, was greeted with loud cheers and slogans praising Ms. Jayalalithaa.