Joint patrolling at sea to sensitise fishermen to security issues

Registration certificate of boats, biometric ID cards, first aid kit must on boats

Thoothukudi: In a bid to sensitise fishermen on security issues and conservation of endangered and prohibited marine species, joint patrolling exercise was launched off the Thoothukudi coast on Thursday. The joint operation was carried out by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel and officials from the departments of Fisheries and Forest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, CSG, N.K. Stanley Jones, who led the operation, told The Hindu that it was essential for all fishermen to carry registration certificate books of their boats, biometric identity cards, first aid kit and life saving equipment including lifejacket and lifebuoy. Stressing the need for it, the team involving Mr. Jones, Joint Director of Fisheries P. Reena Selvi, Inspector of Thoothukudi Marine Police C. Muhesh Jeyakumar, Thoothukudi Range Officer R. Gunsekaran, conducted checks in fishing boats at sea.

The fishermen need to be aware of the security aspects along coastal areas. They were asked to remain alert on spotting strangers and suspicious activities. The officials also briefed them on the safety measures to be adopted while at sea. The fishermen were informed of initiating active measures in a timely manner in such situations. They should inform the CSG through toll free helpline –‘1093’ or report to any one of the nearest Coast Guard station, district headquarters, marine police station for rescue efforts.

The officials explained about the basic requirements including possession of original documents of all fishing boats, coordination and cooperation in terms of gathering information to assist fellow fishermen in times of distress, avoidance of unregistered boats and holding tokens for motorised countryboats, sources said.

On the aspect of conservation of prohibited marine species, sources said the fishermen with mechanised boats and motorised countryboats had been alerted to engage in fishing beyond five nautical miles off the coasts identified as potential nesting and breeding sites of sea turtles. The potential sites off the coast including Periyasamipuram, Kombuthurai, Amali Nagar, Alanthalai, Kulasekarapatnam, Manapad and Periyathalai were identified by officials from the Department of Forests and Central Marine Fisheries and Research Institute. The breeding season of sea turtles would normally commence from January and conclude in April, sources said.