The seven days of jallikattu protests

Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note

Jallikattu supporters carrying a toy bull after ending the protest in Ramanathapuram on Monday.  

Protests in support of jallikattu by students and pro-jallikattu activists, ended on a peaceful note in the two districts on the sixth day on Monday after the protesters called off the stir, expressing satisfaction with the government action.

A day after jallikattu and manjuvirattu were organised at several places in the two districts after the government came out with an ordinance, lifting the ban on jallikattu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) S Sarvesh Raj held talks with the protesting students near the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram and advised them to end the protest in view of the government ordinance.

The student leaders after a brief consultation with others called off the agitation. They dispersed after shaking hands with the ASP and thanking the police and district administration for all the support and cooperation. “The students, hailing the ordinance, called off the stir gracefully,” the ASP said. The protests were called off at all places in the district and there has been no untoward incident, he said.

Similarly, students and supporters also called off protests and dispersed peacefully in Sivaganga district, police said. Superintendent of police T Jayachandran held talks with the protesters at Karaikudu, where more than 6,000 people gathered on Sunday and advised them to disperse. They immediately obliged even as the police heaved a sigh of relief.

Protests were organised in 13 places in the district and the protesters dispersed in all the places, police said. Students, joined by pro-jallikattu activists hit the streets in the two districts on Wednesday and continued the protest round the clock for five days. The protest was peaceful right on day one, police said. People of all walks of life expressed their solidarity by joining the protest on all the days.

