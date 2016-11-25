Irregularities in B. Ed admissions?

more-in

K. Muthuchelian, Chairperson of School of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources in Madurai Kamaraj University, on Friday alleged that the Directorate of Distance Education in the university had enrolled 70 students in excess of the sanctioned strength of 500 students for its B. Ed programme in the current academic year.

Speaking at the Academic Council meeting, he also alleged that the course fee for about 100 students in the programme, which came to roughly Rs. 20 lakh, had not been credited to the university yet.

However, DDE officials, including Director J. Balan, refuted the allegations by showing the list of 500 students, whom they claimed were the only students enrolled for the course.

Earlier, Mr. Muthuchelian said he had seen documentary evidence and had also learnt from senior authorities about the violation in the enrolment. He said the audit committee had also pointed out to the mismatch in the fee deposited to the university and the number of students enrolled.

He questioned how the additional 70 students would be allowed to sit for exams and awarded degrees when their admission itself was a violation.

He demanded for a thorough enquiry by a vigilance committee to dig out the truth and hold the authorities concerned responsible.

Even as the meeting was in progress, the DDE authorities brought the documents from their office and showed the list of 500 enrolled students. They also said that the fee mismatch was due to the fee waiver for physically challenged students, for whom three per cent of seats (15 seats) had been reserved.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Muthuchelian alleged that the authorities were hushing up the issue and insisted on a detailed enquiry.