In memory of Jayalalithaa

A procession was taken out here on Thursday evening here by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre to pay homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Religious leaders from different faiths also participated in the procession, which commenced from Periyar Bus Stand and ended at the intersection of West Masi and North Masi streets. A vehicle carrying a large garlanded picture of Jayalalithaa led the procession, followed by hundreds of party cadre and the public. The participants included many people who had tonsured their heads following the demise of Jayalalithaa.

After the procession came to an end, the religious leaders who participated in the rally spoke in praise of Jayalalithaa, highlighting the various welfare measures introduced during her tenure as Chief Minister to benefit the poor. A college student who participated in the procession read out a poem on Jayalalithaa.

Some of the women who participated in the procession broke into tears. The participants also observed a two-minute silence at the end of the procession as a mark of respect to the late leader.

With most of the senior leaders in the district in Chennai, the rally was led by other district-level functionaries of the party.