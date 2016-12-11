IOC starts cashless fuel scheme in Madurai

Indian Oil Corporation officials sensitising public to use digital wallets and Point of Sale machines at an IOC outlet in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Handout

A customer awareness programme on cashless fuel scheme was launched at an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) petrol filling station here on Saturday.

Launching the scheme, IOC Senior Divisional Regional Sales Manager A.R. Sivakumar said that the IOC had selected Madurai as one of the 50 cities for launching cashless transactions in its outlets.

For the benefit of the customers, a kiosk has been opened at the Thiagarajan Automobiles, Tallakulam, where the customers can pay their petrol/diesel bills through POS (point of sale) machines and digital wallets.

The kiosk also helps customers to download the required apps in their mobile phones. The first cashless transaction was successfully done through the SBI e-Buddy. The IOC retail dealer Arun Amarnath, officials from State Bank and Paytm and IOC participated, a release said.