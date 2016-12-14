INS Parundu honours war veterans, ex-servicemen

more-in

INS Parundu, the Naval Air Station at Uchipuli near here, has honoured war veterans and ex-servicemen after inviting them for ‘Barakhana’ at the Air Station as part of the Navy Week celebrations.

Station Commander, Captain Vishal Roy, along with officers and sailors of INS Parundu welcomed and interacted with the veterans and their family members at the function organised on December 10, a release from INS Parundu said.

Cap Roy held an informal interaction with them and checked whether they received the welfare measures implemented by the government for the benefit of war veterans and ex-servicemen without hassles and hardships.

Pointing out that INS Parundu extended its canteen and medical facilities to all the ex-servicemen and their family members in the district, the release said “INS Parundu also looks after the welfare measures of the war widows in the district.” The ‘Barakhana’ hosted by the naval station helped to reinforce the social bonding that existed between the ex-servicemen and members of the armed forces, it said. “INS Parundu being the largest naval unit in south Tamil Nadu regularly organises such events to ensure that the war veterans and their family members, who had made great sacrifices for the country, don’t get a feeling of forgotten by the armed forces and the nation,” release said.

Those honoured in the function included Honorary Captain M Peter, Warrant officer K Ganesh, Havildar Arulswamy (Kargil war veteran), Naik M Nagarajan and Subedar Major K Subramaniam, the release added.