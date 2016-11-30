IG inspects armed reserve police

more-in

Thoothukudi: The annual inspection of the armed reserve police was conducted by Inspector General of Police, South Zone, S. Murugan, here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police, V. Vikraman, who is in-charge of Thoothukudi district, he witnessed the parade led by Reserve Inspector of Police, Ayyamperumal, on police grounds here.

The IG also inspected motor vehicles and arsenal of weaponry, which is being maintained to control any riot and held a meeting with the armed reserve police personnel to redress their grievances.

Later, he visited the newly built office and housing quarters of the armed reserve police personnel, said a statement issued from district police office.