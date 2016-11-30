IAF’s publicity exhibition vehicle at Nellai

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: The NCC cadets of St. John’s College here had an opportunity of working on a fighter jet simulator when the Indian Air Force’s ‘Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle’ visited their campus on Wednesday.

To attract more talented youths towards IAF and encourage them to choose IAF as their career, the ‘Guardians of the Sky’ organises a nationwide ‘Students interactive road drive’.

As part of this programme, NCC students and various educational institutions are being covered through an ‘Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle’ (IPEV)’ with a flight simulator and other gadgets, all aimed at motivating the target group towards opting for Indian Air Force as a career.

The drive was flagged off at New Delhi on August 18 last and the IPEV is on the mission of covering 23 cities in six months by travelling over 7,000 km. The IPEV will visit about 250 premier educational institutes before it reaches New Delhi on February 17 next year.

As part of this initiative NCC cadets and other students in Tirunelveli Region are being covered. Four leading colleges here — Francis Xavier Engineering College, St. John’s College, Sarah Tucker College and St. Xavier’s College — have been selected as ‘nodal centres’ for this drive that will go on up to December 2.

The programme includes motivational lectures by the Air Headquarters Team followed by question answer session. The visitors are taken inside the ‘Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle’ having pictorial display of information and various aspects of career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, Air Traffic Control Zone, Experience / Information Zone, Flying Accessories and Flight Simulator Zone.

As the IPEV was parked on the premises of St. John’s College, the NCC cadets had the rare opportunity of sitting inside the fighter jet simulator.

“The drive is an effort by The Indian Air Force to motivate large cross section of capable and interested students to be part of the Indian Air Force. The IPEV will be parked at St. Xavier’s College and FX Engineering College on December 1 and at Sarah Tucker College on December 2,” said the officials accompanying the IPEV.