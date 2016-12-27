Hundreds of Ayyappa devotees take part in ‘petta thullal’ ritual

more-in

Devotees of Sri Vallabai Iyappan Temple, which had been promoting ‘plastic free’ pilgrimage to Sabarimala and combining the same with service to mankind, took out the famous ‘Petta Thullal,’ the ritualistic sacred dance to celebrate the victory of good over evil on Monday.

Led by R. S. Mohan, chief ‘gurusamy,’ hundreds of Ayyappa devotees took part in the ritual, organised in line with the dance performed by legend Lord Ayyappa to celebrate the killing of demon princess Mahishi, ahead of their pilgrimage to Sabarimala in January.

Smearing colours all over their bodies, hundreds of devotees danced their way from Muthu Nachi Amman temple at Regunathapuram, near here, propagating the message that the colours signified bad qualities such as ego, arrogance and jealousy and people should shed them away to live in peace after taking to spiritual life.

“This is the only temple in Tamil Nadu to organise the ritual every year on the lines of ‘Petta Thullal’ organised at Erumeli in Kerala, Mr. Mohan said. The dance procession marked the culmination of the two-month long rituals, during which, hundreds of people were fed with ‘Annadhanam.’

The ritual was preceded by the annual ‘Mandala Pula,’ organised on the lines of ‘mandala puja’ at the Sabarimala Ayappan temple in Kerala, he said.

A large number of people witnessed the ‘Petta Thullal’ ritual and the special abishekams and the day-long event drew to a close with ‘Maha Abishekam’ and Annadhanam, he added.

This year, a total of 900 devotees, including 118 ‘kanni samigal’ (devotees who are undertaking their maiden pilgrimage) would undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Mr. Mohan said adding the first batch of 450 devotees would leave on January 1 and the second batch on January 5.

“This year too, the devotees will spread the message of environment-friendly pilgrimage,” he said. Their ‘Irumudis’ would carry the message ‘avoid plastics’ and ‘keep Sabarimala clean,’ he added.

As they believed serving the mankind was part of spiritual life, the temple helped people for medical treatment and education and offered clothes to the needy, he also said.