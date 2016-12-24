Homage to victims of Danushkodi cyclone

Local fishermen and family members paying homage to the victims of Dhanuskodi cyclone at Dhanuskodi near Rameswaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ; - L_Balachandar

Rameswaram: The fishing community living in Danushkodi and members of the Danushkodi – Ram Sethu Tourists’ Small Traders’ Welfare Association observed the 52nd anniversary of the ‘Danushkodi cyclonic storm’ on Saturday and paid homage to those who perished in the natural calamity.

A large number of fishermen, led by K. Subramanian, president of the association, assembled near the dilapidated Sivan temple and the historic Portuguese Church in Danushkodi and offered floral tributes in memory of those killed in the cyclonic storm.

After paying homage, the association organised ‘annadanam’ to the people. P Chelladurai, president of the Danushkodi Cyclone-hit Fishermen Rehabilitation Association, P. Ramesh, Rameswaram Tahsildar, and leaders of political parties, attended the anniversary.

Mr. Subramanian who was hardly 10 years old when the town was hit by the cyclonic storm on the night of December 22, 1964, recalled the tragic days. His family, along with others, stayed on top of sand-dunes for days together, before they were rescued, he said.

The storm with high velocity and high tidal waves hit the town from midnight of December 22 till the evening of the next day, causing havoc, he recalled. They were later told that the Pamban-Danushkodi passenger train, which entered the Danushkodi Railway Station with 110 passengers and five railway staff, was washed away, killing all the 115 people, he said.

Remnants of a Quaint church, police barracks, Sivan temple, Customs office and a Stupi, erected in 1933 stood testimony to the nature’s fury. More than half a century later, the district administration has launched a project to preserve the historic monuments and started fencing the area. Mr Subramanian said the association fully supported the project and urged the collector to allot them a separate place near the project site to carry out their business.

He said the town would regain its lost glory and attract more tourists – both domestic and foreign — once the newly laid road from Muhuntharayar Chathiram to Arichalmunai, the eastern tip of Rameswaram island, was thrown open for traffic early next year.