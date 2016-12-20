Health officials roped in to make Madurai open defecation-free

more-in

MADURAI: In yet another initiative towards total sanitation and making all villages in Madurai district open defecation-free (ODF), the district administration on Monday launched an awareness campaign involving officials from Health and Family Welfare Department.

As part of the campaign, ‘Sugathara Santhippu (Health meet),’ officials said more than 500 health officials, including Block Medical Officers, Medical Officers from Primary Health Centres, and Village Health Nurses, would be sent in teams to all the 420 panchayats to interact with villagers and create awareness of using toilets.

B. Rohini Ramdas, Additional Collector and Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency, said, “The district is on the verge of ensuring that all the households in villages have toilets. Now, the focus is needed more on ensuring behavioural change so that people get to the habit of using toilets. Since health and sanitation are inseparable, we believe that Health Department officials, by speaking about the ill-effects of open defecation, can help in bringing this change.”

As part of the campaign, health officials working in villages were also given prescription pads with questions as to whether their patients had access to toilets and whether they were using them.

“Every time patients visit the doctors, we want the doctors to check their usage of toilets and encourage them to use them,” Ms. Rohini said, adding this was the first time in the State that so many health officials had been roped in for the ODF programme.

The campaign was launched by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao in Vellalur panchayat. Officials said teams of health officials visited 257 panchayats on Monday and the remaining 163 panchayats would be covered on Friday.

The district has already declared 289 villages ODF and the remaining 131 village panchayats are likely to be declared ODF by end of this month.