HC wants Centre to take a stand on plea to declare Rs.2,000 notes invalid

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here directed the Centre to file its counter affidavit, within four weeks, to a public interest litigation petition seeking to declare the newly introduced Rs.2,000 currency notes as invalid since they contain Devanagiri numerals and adjourned the hearing to January 28.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Nagamuthu passed the order after Assistant Solicitor General G.R. Swaminathan stated the Centre had moved the Supreme Court with a plea to get transferred to it cases pending before various High Courts with respect to demonetisation and it wanted this case also to be transferred to the apex court.

“Let us see what orders the Supreme Court passes. Suppose, the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, says let this case also be transferred to it, so be it but why don’t you file your counter? At least take a stand on the issue without prejudice to your right to get the case transferred,” the Chief Justice said before adjourning the hearing.

‘Agri’ K.P.T. Ganesan, former chairman of Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board, had filed the case by relying upon Article 343 of the Constitution which states that international form of Indian numerals should be used for official purposes though the President may authorise the use of Devanagiri numerals for a period of 15 years from the commencement of the Constitution.

“I state that the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950... But within 15 years from the date of such commencement, the President did not order authorising the use of Devanagiri form of numerals. Even in the Officials Languages Act, 1963, there is no provision for the use of Devanagiri numerals,” the petitioner claimed in his affidavit.