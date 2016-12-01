HC unhappy over scant attention given to destitute children in the State

more-in

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the scant attention accorded by government officials to the rights of orphaned, abandoned and destitute children in the State by not providing them required facilities in government child care homes.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran hoped that at least after the court had taken cognisance of the issue, the officials would do all within their might to provide decent living conditions for the children. The judges also wanted effective programmes to be devised for creating a social change by educating the masses about the ills of abandoning newborns on one pretext or the other.

Passing orders on a couple of cases related to illegal child care homes, the judges said that it was shocking to learn that 4,032 girls and 937 boys were admitted under the cradle baby scheme since 1992.

Similarly, expressing surprise over more than 11,000 children having been lodged in as many as 246 unregistered child care homes in just 13 districts falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the High Court Bench, until the court took cognisance of the issue on November 11, the judges said “it was really unfortunate” that many government homes for destitute children were also being run till date without a valid registration.

Though the Annai Sathya Memorial Home for Girls run by the Social Welfare Department near Gandhi Museum here could accommodate only 35 inmates, it was painful to note that the sanctioned strength for the home was 300 and the actual strength available at present was 135 inmates, the judges said. “In our considered view, the state of affairs in Annai Sathya Home is really horrible,” the Bench led by Mr. Justice Nagamuthu remarked.

Quoting Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral to have said: “We are guilty of many errors and many faults but our worst crime is abandoning the children, neglecting the fountain of life. Many of the things we need can wait. The child cannot. Right now is the time his bones are being formed, his blood is being made and his senses are being developed. To him we cannot answer ‘tomorrow,’ his name is today,” the judges left it to the government to initiate necessary steps.