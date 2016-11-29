HC refuses to adjourn hearing in cases against demonetisation

more-in

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday refused to adjourn after December 2 the hearing on a public interest litigation petition seeking to declare the newly introduced Rs. 2,000 notes as invalid since they contain Devanagiri numerals and another PIL petition taken by the court suo motu with respect to exempting the demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes in the custody of various courts in the State from the exchange deadline of March 31, 2017.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran declined a request made by Assistant Solicitor General G.R. Swaminathan to defer the hearing in both the PIL petitions to next week since the Supreme Court was slated to take up for hearing on December 2 an application preferred by the Centre last week to get transferred to the apex court all cases pending before various High Courts in the country with respect to demonetisation.

Concern

Pointing out that the application had already been listed for admission on Wednesday, the judges pointed out that the apex court had refused to stay the proceedings before various High Courts. “If what was reported in the newspapers is right, then the Supreme Court had also said that the High Courts are free to decide the cases on their own. Then, why should we adjourn these cases. We are concerned with the money in court custody,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

Before posting the case related to demonetised money in court custody for hearing on Wednesday and the PIL petition, filed by ‘Agri’ K.P.T. Ganesan, against Rs.2,000 notes to Friday, the judge said that around Rs.5.8 crore was in the custody of courts in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli and Karur districts.

Of that amount, the courts in Karur district alone had demonetised Rs.500 notes worth Rs.6.4 lakh and Rs.1,000 notes worth Rs.44.09 lakh.

Proposal

“Come up with some proposal for handling these notes. Reserve Bank of India should say how to go about with the money. We are responsible for returning the money to the owners after the conclusion of trial in criminal cases. It is mostly the money of victims in robbery, theft and other criminal cases.

“Even if we say that we will not return the demonetised notes to the parties, they will have to be compensated. We want to save only legal money in court custody,” the judge told the ASG.