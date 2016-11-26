HC orders measures for upkeep of govt. schools

more-in

Government schools in the State may get better facilities in the next three years as the Madras High Court Bench here on Friday issued a series of directions to School Education Department with respect to construction and maintenance of toilets, deployment of sanitary workers, establishment of sanitary napkin vending machines, construction of compound walls, appointment of night watchmen and filling up vacancies in the post of headmaster.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and D. Krishnakumar ordered that 21,618 urinals and 6,200 water closets should be provided in government schools by the end of the current financial year.

A total of 74,768 more urinals and 17,960 more water closets were required to be established, but priority should be given to girls and coeducation schools in the next financial year.

The entire process should be completed by the end of 2018-19.

It also ordered that sanitary workers should be either appointed or engaged for keeping the toilets clean and children should not be engaged for such work.

Holding officials responsible for maintaining the toilets, the Bench warned that they would be held responsible for any deviation from the court order.

The government was also directed to establish sanitary napkin vending machines in schools as far as possible and to distribute good quality napkins.

Pointing out that most of the government schools did not have watchmen, a reason for theft of valuables and use of school premises by antisocial elements for consuming alcohol at night, the judges ordered that at least one night watchman should be appointed for every government school from the next academic year. Compound walls should be constructed for all schools in a phased manner.

Power tariff

The judges also ordered that no school should be allowed to function without a headmaster since it was brought to their notice that in Thanjavur district alone 39 government schools were functioning without headmasters. They also recorded the submission of Advocate General R. Muthukumaraswamy that the School Education Department had already written to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to either waive electricity charges or reduce tariff.

The AG also told the court that until TANGEDCO took a decision on the request made by the department, electricity charges for all government schools in the State would be borne fully by the government.

The undertaking was given to the court after the judges on perusal of the official files found that the electricity tariff fixed for government schools was more than the commercial tariff.

While the commercial tariff was only Rs. 5 per unit, the schools were charged Rs. 5.75. They were appalled to notice that the tariff was higher than what police establishments and railway colonies paid — Rs. 4.60 and Rs. 4.95 per unit respectively.

Taking judicial notice of the fact that some of the government schools were paying as high as Rs. 15,000 towards electricity charges bimonthly, against a paltry sum of Rs. 1,300 to Rs. 2,000 allotted by the government every month for the purpose, the judges during the last hearing of a batch of public interest litigation petitions suggested that School Education Department should seek exemption for government schools from payment of electricity charges.