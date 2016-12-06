HC directs State to consider plea seeking ownership of 72 residential houses in Vilangudi

more-in

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday directed the State Government to consider a representation made by Madurai Urban District Cotton Mill Labourers’ Association seeking transfer of ownership with respect to 72 residential houses constructed on six out of the 19.76 acres of land once proposed to be used for a mofussil bus terminus at Vilangudi here.

Disposing of a writ petition pending since 2009, a Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and P. Kalaiyarasan ordered that the representation should be considered in the light of the association’s claim that its members too had contributed some amount of money for the construction of the houses and they had been waiting for years together seeking transfer of ownership.

A single judge of the High Court had in August 2014 dismissed another writ petition filed by the petitioner association to quash a resolution passed by Madurai Corporation on July 31, 2014 for shifting the mofussil bus terminus in the city from its present location at Arapalayam to the sprawling property at Vilangudi where the residential houses had been constructed.

Then, the judge had rejected the plea on the ground that the petitioner association had no locus standi to challenge the municipal council resolution which, according to him, had been passed in the interest of people who commuted to various destinations in government buses besides providing better facilities for the passengers and to decongest the Arapalayam bus stand.

Nevertheless, then the judge also observed that the association could ask for appropriate relief in the other writ petition filed by it in 2009 and pending in the court since, seeking transfer of land ownership with respect to the 72 residential houses.

According to the petitioner association, the land at Vilangudi was once under the control of the now defunct Sri Visalakshi Mills, a private manufacturer of cotton yarn. The mill, which began operations in 1955 with 450 labourers, became a sick unit over the years and got wound up in 2008.

However, during the years of its successful functioning, the mill management had introduced a subsidised housing scheme for its employees and accordingly 72 houses were constructed on six acres of land which also housed a school, a temple, playground and provision stores.

The locality was named as Sri Visalakshi Mill Labour Colony and its residents spent about Rs.4,800 per family from their own pockets for obtaining electricity service connection.

They had also spent much more, ever since they began living there, for carrying out renovation works in the houses.

After the mill was wound up by the Company Court on July 30, 2008 and official liquidator was appointed to liquidate the assets of the mill, the residents of the colony made a representation to the State government to transfer the ownership of the land as well as the houses to them.

Since there was no positive reply, the 2009 writ petition was filed seeking a direction to the government to execute sale deeds in their favour. Even as the petition was pending in the court, the Corporation resolved to use the land for the bus terminus and hence it had filed another writ petition in 2014.