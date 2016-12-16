HC denies bail to medical representatives in narcotics case

more-in

The Madras High Court Bench here has denied bail to two suspects reportedly involved in procuring huge quantities of tablets containing zolpidem, a psychotropic substance used mostly for treatment of insomnia, from medical representatives based in Tiruchi and smuggling them to Malaysia through Chennai.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan said he was not inclined to grant bail to Mohammed Syed Mustafa and M. Sureshkumar, former medical representatives of a reputed pharmaceutical company, in view of the serious nature of offences alleged against them and considering prosecution’s contention that they were in possession of commercial quantity of the psychotropic substance.

On August 25, Justice V.M. Velumani had cancelled the bail granted to a co-accused in the case, L. Abuthahir, by an Additional Additional Sessions Court in Pudukottai on August 5. Then, the judge agreed with Superintendent of Customs, Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Tiruchi that the Sessions Judge had failed to consider the gravity of the offence before granting bail.

Explaining the modus operandi, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) C. Arul Vadivel said that Abuthahir was a middleman in the habit of procuring the drugs from Tiruchi on the instructions of Jamaludeen hailing from Ramanathapuram but settled in Dubai. His job was to receive consignments from Tiruchi and hand them over to designated people in Chennai.

On April 26, officers of CIU arrested Mohammed Syed Mustafa at a private parcel service in Tiruchi when he was booking a parcel containing 13,000 tablets to Chennai. Then, he was reportedly in possession of an invoice showing that the tablets had been purchased for a de-addiction centre in Tiruchi.

Subsequently, the officials intercepted Abuthathir at the office of the parcel service in Chennai and he confessed to have attempted to procure the tablets from Tiruchi at the instance of Jamaludeen. Stating that the drugs were meant for smuggling to Malaysia, he also admitted to have made similar procurements from other medical representatives in Tiruchi in the past.