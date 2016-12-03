Gypsies’ bead jewellery sell well with technocrats

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: Gypsies of Park Town in Valliyoor, who have almost lost their bead jewellery sale at Sabarimala during this ‘Ayyappa season’ owing to the decision taken by the temple administration, enjoyed relatively good business at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s Anu Vijay Township when they displayed their products in the 2-day fair that commenced on Saturday.

The gypsies of southern districts would enjoy sizeable income twice a year - during the ‘Dussehra and Ayyappa seasons’ – by selling their ornaments to the devotees going to Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district for ‘soorasamhaaram’ and Sri Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala. While the nomads’ quantum of income remains unchanged during Dussehra season, the Ayyappa Temple authorities’ decision to flush out these vendors from selling their produce to the devotees in Sabarimala has badly affected their income.

Even as the hapless gypsies were concentrating on the Ayyappa devotees visiting Kanniyakumari to sell their products, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, V. Vishnu, who is working closely with the gypsies of Park Town in Valliyoor and has brought about desirable change in their living conditions, decided to organise a mega fair for them to exhibit their products at Anu Vijay Township, where the technocrats of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and the Russian scientists working in the upcoming nuclear park reside to compensate the revenue loss the gypsies have incurred.

“Though the gypsies are naturally skilled in making bead jewellery, we decided to impart a 2-month formal technical training to them in the art to make the products more attractive. The difference was visible as the quality of the products improved a lot at the end of first 30-days of formal technical training,” felt Mr. Vishnu.

When Mr. Vishnu, along with Meena Sundar, wife of Site director, KKNPP, R.S. Sundar, and Additional General Manager (Human Resources), KKNPP, P. Thanasekaran inaugurated the 2-day fair at Anu Vijay Township, the visitors were quite thrilled to see the products at such throw-away prices.

“If we purchase these products in a shop or mall, the cost would be much higher. The quality is really good and the prices very cheap,” they opined.

When the visitors gave models, the gypsies made the bead jewellery on the spot, much to the amusement of the buyers. As expected, the Russians evinced keen interest in buying these ornaments.

“This exercise will help us evaluate the buyers’ response to the gypsies’ products after they underwent formal training on bead jewellery making. Suggestions, if any, from the buyers will be included in the next phase of training to make the products superior,” said Mr. Vishnu, who has planned to form self-help groups among gypsies and provide revolving fund to take their business to the next-level.