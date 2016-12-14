Good response to street campaign on violence against women

Volunteers performing at a valediction of art campaign to stop violence against women at Fatima College in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

more-in

Drawing the attention of the custodians of law to protect women and children against violence in any form, speakers at the valedictory function of an ‘art campaign to stop violence against women,’ held at Fatima College here on Monday, called for stringent execution of laws to ensure their safety.

Police registered cases in only 20 per cent of rape incidents and if the rape victims were Dalits, the percentage was still lower at five to seven, said Executive Director of Evidence A. Kathir. He said that though the Justice J. S. Verma Committee had laid out clear guidelines on the dos and dont’s for the police while dealing with cases of violence against women, They were ignored largely.

Only when the police acted in a swift and impartial manner, heinous crimes like rape would be prevented as otherwise the suspects might go scot-free.

More than the urban areas, crimes against children and women were higher in rural pockets, Mr. Kathir alleged and wanted the society to look at such issues without any bias, especially, of gender, caste and class.

Former Gandhigram Rural Institute Vice-Chancellor G. Pankajam said that in a society, where there was a robust growth, women played a key role.

They should not lose hope or feel let down. On the other hand, women should rise up and face challenges and fight the evil forces by coming together.

Fatima College Principal K. Fatima Mary offered felicitations.