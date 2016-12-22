Getting a new passport made easier for students

more-in

The Regional Passport Office here has planned to make the process of getting a passport hassle-free for college students with simplified procedures of the Ministry of External Affairs.

A press release from Regional Passport Officer S. Maniswara Raja said that the Ministry of External Affairs had devised a special window for students to apply for passport from their hostels, if they were staying away from home. Restrictions had been relaxed in the interest of students as passport had become essential for them to take part in international events or to pursue higher education. The ‘student connect’ programme devised for the purpose could also be utilised by faculty members and non-teaching staff in higher education institutions. “We will be writing to the colleges soon to appeal to the student community to make use of the programme,” Mr. Maniswara Raja said. Applications from students, with certain basic documents in original and attested photocopy, would be processed at the respective Passport Seva Kendras.

Across the country, from 37 passport offices and 89 Passport Seva Kendras, the passport officials, with the support of Tata Consultancy Services, issued close to 50,000 passports daily. It has become possible through use of technology. Thus verification of documents will also be done by police with the aid of technology.

For more information and procedures to be followed, applicants can visit www.passportindia. gov.in.

The Madurai Regional Passport Office covers nine southern districts, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.