GRH to get full-fledged facility for cadaveric transplants soon

Government Rajaji Hospital here will soon be getting full-fledged infrastructure for harvesting organs from brain-dead patients and carrying out cadaveric transplants on recipients, Dean M.R. Vairamuthu Raju said.

He said that though ventilators to support brain-dead persons and other facilities were available at the Trauma Care Centre of the hospital, the new multi-speciality block coming up on the Madurai Medical College campus would have a full-fledged unit for organ harvesting and transplants.

“A key challenge, however, is to counsel the families of brain-dead persons and convincing them to donate organs. Hence, we are not performing cadaveric transplants even if we know a patient is brain-dead,” he added.

To address this, a trained Grief Counsellor had been appointed to talk to the family of those identified as brain-dead.

Meanwhile, GRH authorities said that the hospital was also in the process of getting approvals from Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), the nodal organisation in the State, for performing transplants.

As per data available with TRANSTAN, GRH has approvals to carry out only cornea and kidney transplants. However, despite the approval, GRH has only been performing transplants of kidneys received from living persons and has not performed a single cadaveric transplant.

Though Tamil Nadu has been lauded for having a streamlined system in place to regulate organ transplants, health rights activists have often pointed out abysmally low number of cadaveric transplants carried out in government hospitals, which handle a large number of brain-dead cases than private hospitals.

TRANSTAN data shows that, among government hospitals, only Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital have performed cadaveric transplants, a majority of them being kidney transplants.

Welcoming the move to set up the infrastructure at GRH, C. Anand Raj, a health rights activist here, stressed that the hospital should also begin registering patients in need of organ donation with the TRANSTAN registry so that they get considered when cadaveric organs become available. “Otherwise, GRH may end up only harvesting organs, which will be given to patients of other hospitals,” he added.