Four gain sense of hearing

Sivaganga: Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital has become the first Government Hospital outside Chennai to perform cochlear implant surgery (CIS) when the hospital’s ENT wing performed the surgery for four children recently.

Giving details of the surgery done with the help and guidance of ENT surgeon Mohan Kameswaram and his team, P. Soundararajan, Dean, said the surgery, hitherto done at corporate hospitals and government hospitals in Chennai was done for the first time in a backward district.

“A team of doctors headed by Nagasubramanian, Head of the Department, ENT Surgery and guided by Kameswaran performed the surgery to four children, born with ‘deaf mutism’ under the Chief Minister’s comprehensive medical insurance scheme,” he said.

Madan Prakash (4), Gautham (4), Gunapandian (5) and Anu (4) from Maravamangalam, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Kalayarkoil areas who underwent the surgery on November 30 were doing well and expected to gain sense of hearing after the implanted devices in their ears were activated next week, he said.

The surgery which costs Rs. 7.08 lakh each was done free of cost after the authorisation committee in Chennai for ‘high-end procedures’ examined the children, went through the reports and gave its nod, he said.

Parents of the children, who hailed from poor family background, thanked the doctors and the government for giving new lease of life to their wards. They were frustrated when they visited the hospital six months ago and lost hope when they learnt that the CIS would cost around Rs. 8 to 12 lakh.

Doctors, however, offered to perform the surgery free of cost after taking up the cases with authorisation committee, Dr. Soundararajan said. Ahead of the surgery, the children were tested for ‘auto acoustic emission’ and ‘brainstem evoked response audiometry’ (BERA) besides CT and MRI scans, he said. After the implanted devices were activated, the children would undergo speech therapy for a year and become normal, he said.

Dr. Kameswaran was assisted by Dr. Vijay Krishnan and Dr. Azhagu Vadivel while Dr. Nagasubramanian by Dr. Natarajan, Assistant Professor, ENT Department. The anesthesia team was led by Dr. P. Mageswari, he said. The hospital would conduct the surgery on its own after Dr Kameswaran guided the surgeons in couple of more surgeries, he added.