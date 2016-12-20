Four boys meet watery grave

more-in

: Two 12th standard boys drowned in a quarry pit near Karuppayoorani when they went to bathe there on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as S. Kishore Kumar (17) and Deepak Kumar (17), both from Jaihindpuram. The two, along with four other friends, had gone to the quarry pit that was not in use for several years at Pandiankottai.

When they were bathing, the two boys drowned. Their friends could not pull them out to safety. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tallakulam fished out the bodies later. Karuppayoorani police are investigating.

At Keezha Eral in Thoothukudi district, two boys – B. Surya (13) and T. Sermadurai (12) – drowned in a well inside a middle school on Sunday evening.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out the bodies at 8.30 p.m., sources said. The boys, who were studying seventh standard in the same school, got the keys of the school premises from the correspondent, and were playing there. When the ball they were playing with fell into the well, they tried to take it out. In the process, they fell into the well and drowned, sources said.

Both the boys were from Keezha Eral. Based on a complaint lodged by Rathinammal (37), mother of Surya, Ettayapuram police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C.