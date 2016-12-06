Flower prices crash in Dindigul

more-in

Prices of flowers crashed in Dindigul city shattering expectations of floriculturists here on Tuesday.

With the closure of the wholesale flower market, few vendors dumped flowers on the AMC Road this morning expecting bumper sale. Garland makers too had opened their shops since morning. With no action by the district-level and town-level party leaders, there not many buyers for the flowers and garlands. Prices of jasmine which sold around Rs.1,000 on December 4 had slipped to a meagre Rs.60 a kg as there were no takers. Few vendors bought small quantities from them.

Similarly, Kanakambaram (crossandra) and rose were being sold at Rs.100 and Rs.80 a kg which were selling at Rs.800 and Rs.300 respectively a few days ago. Several farmers did not pluck flowers from their farms. Garland makers near Periyar statue and at Nagal Nagar too were disappointed as the sale was not as expected. Some party functionaries had merely erected banners at vantage points.

In the morning, there was none at the Dindigul railway station to board Vaigai Express proceeding to Chennai. Few passengers who reached the station too returned home. The station wore a deserted look as there was none to board Chennai bound Guruvayur Express and Tirunelveli bound Intercity Express also. Only parcels were loaded in these trains.

However, large number of passengers got down from the Guruvayur bound Guruvayur Express at Dindigul station this evening. Autos were seem operating at the railway station to drop passengers at various destinations.