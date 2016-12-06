Floral tributes paid

more-in

People in urban and rural areas paid floral tribute to Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in Theni and Dindigul districts here on Tuesday.

In Dindigul, residents, mostly women, of Mettupatti and Anumandharayankottai took out a silent march in their respective villages to pay tribute to her. Christians and Hindus at Mettupatti took out separate silent processions which started and ended at Mettupatti church after passing through prime roads this evening. People at Anumantharayankottai too took out similar procession. Members of Mechanics Association took out a bike rally to pay tribute to her.

The Dindigul Corporation contract workers decorated a portrait of Jayalalithaa and lit candles before the Corporation office. Local people paid floral tributes. At Nochiodaipatti, 20 AIADMK cadres tonsured their heads and women paid homage. In Dindigul too, two party men tonsured their heads before MGR’s statue near the central bus stand. Residents of Dalit Colony in Adiyanuthu Panchayat lit candles and incense sticks before Jayalalithaa’s portrait at their colony.

The district party office on Dindigul-Natham Road wore a deserted look. Majority of district-level and town-level AIADMK functionaries were missing since morning. Only a small portrait of Jayalalithaa was kept at the entrance. No condolence posters were put up in the city.

Collector T. G. Vinay paid floral tributes to her at the Collectorate. Dindigul city wore a deserted look as all shops remained closed and buses, autos and taxis were off the road.

Theni

Collector N. Venkatachalam paid homage to Jayalalithaa by garlanding her portrait kept at the entrance of the Collectorate this morning. The AIADMK cadres paid floral tributes to portrait of Jayalalithaa before Theni old bus stand.