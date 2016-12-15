Five-year-old dies in freak accident

more-in

A five-year-old student, P. Harish, of St. John’s Primary and Nursery School in Sorikkanpatti was crushed to death after he fell down from a running van operated by the school on contract basis, under Chekkanoorani police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The police said that the boy had opened the door and fell down and he was run over by the maxi-cab around 4 p.m. when he was returning home at Serikkanpatti.

The Chekkanoorani police have arrested driver Mukilan, said Sub-Inspector of Police U. Aiyer.

The police said the school van did not have a conductor or ayah to assist the children in the van.

However, a M.Phil scholar was travelling with the children in the vehicle, the police said.