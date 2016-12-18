Fencing of heritage structures begins before conservation work

more-in

The proposed Rs. 1.5-crore project to preserve the heritage structures in Danushkodi, devastated in the 1964 cyclonic storm, is all set to take off with the district administration commencing fencing work around the structures before launching the project.

Collector S. Natarajan who inspected the work on Saturday said the fencing was being done to protect the structures from encroachers and trespassers, especially after reports suggested that local vendors removed rocks from the structures and were selling them as ‘floating rocks’ used by Lord Ram to build Ram Sethu.

Stating that there was no hurdle in implementing the project, Mr. Natarajan exuded confidence that the State government would release funds at the earliest and the project would commence early next year. “Before launching the project we have decided to complete the fencing work as the structures are exposed to vandalism,” the Collector said.

It was more than a year since the project was conceived to bring Danushkodi back into limelight and make the town on the eastern tip of Rameswaram island as a major tourist destination. The National Highways had already provided road connectivity though it was yet to be thrown open for traffic.

The district administration has roped in noted conservation architect Asaithambi Gurusamy to preserve the remnants of the structures and historical monuments on the lines of Ross island of Andaman and Nicobar islands, rocked by the 1941 earthquake. He had already sent the Detailed Project Report to the government.

Accompanied by Kannadasan, Assistant Engineer, National Highways, Mr. Natarajan also inspected the sea wall construction work at Arichalmunai point. A 500-metre-long sea wall was being constructed at the Arichalmunai point and one-km-long wall from Muhuntharayar Chathiram to Danushkodi to prevent any damage to the newly laid road by high tidal waves.

The wall was being built at a cost of Rs. 11 crore as per the design of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras. The National Highways had built the 9.5-km-long road from Muhuntharayar Chathiram to Danushkodi (5 km) and from Danushkodi to Arichalmunai (4.5 km) at a total cost of Rs. 66 crore. The road is expected to be thrown open to public after the completion of the sea wall construction early next year.