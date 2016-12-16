Farmers want Ramnad declared drought-hit

more-in

The monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting chaired by Collector S. Natarajan here on Friday witnessed noisy scenes as the farmers complained about problems in paying insurance premium for chilli crops and demanded that the district be declared drought-hit.

Complaining that almost all the farmers, who had cultivated paddy in more than 1.20 lakh hectares of rainfed areas have lost the crops following the failure of north east monsoon, they demanded that the Collector present the grave situation to the State government and get the district declared as drought-hit. Though they had insured their crops, they would be adequately compensated only if the district was declared drought hit, they said. A section of the farmers also complained about problems in insuring their chilli crops as more than a dozen firkas were not notified for insurance.

Reacting to their grievances, Mr. Natarajan said he had already written to the Commissionorate of Revenue Administration about the condition of crops in the district and would send a detailed report after assessing the situation. He said he would also write to the authorities and ensure that chilli growing farmers insured their crops without any difficulty.

Meanwhile, sources in agriculture department said that paddy cultivated in more than one lakh hectares was in ‘serious moisture stress condition’ as there has been no rain in the last eight days. The survival chance was zero and these crops would wither, they said. Paddy crops in about 9,000 hectares could be saved if it rains in the coming days, the sources said.

Despite the cash crunch after the demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes and problems in paying the premium at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) in the initial stage, 1.13 lakh farmers have insured their crops, the sources said. A total of 1.09 lakh hectares have been brought under insurance cover, they added. The north east monsoon, which was drawing to a close, has let down the farmers as the district has received 162.71 mm of rainfall so far, constituting 36 per cent of the total rainfall of 506 mm during the monsoon season. After losing the paddy crop, farmers pinned their hopes on cotton, chilli and pulses.