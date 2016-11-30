Farmers oppose setting up of textile processing cluster near Kariyapatti

more-in

Virudhunagar: Farmers and environmental activists vehemently opposed the proposal to set up a state-of-the-art bleaching and dying cluster at Tamaraikulam and Pottalkulam near Kariyapatti by Southern District Textile Processing Cluster (P) Limited at a public hearing held at the cluster site on Wednesday.

Despite the project report read out at the public hearing promising to take care of all environmental issues and assuring to supply protected drinking water and constructing of bus shelters in and around the project site, the villagers pleaded not to wreak havoc on their livelihood activities of farming and cattle grazing.

The cluster, facilitated by MADITSSIA, would come up at a cost of Rs. 170 crore with assistance from Union and State Governments. It would provide employment to over 3,000 persons and boost export of garments.

“Let us be contended by feeding ourselves with the grains raised here, even if we do not supply our produce to the world outside our region,” said a youth Baladandhayutham of Tamaraikulam.

One of them posed questions to the promoters of the project whether they would dare to set up their houses nearby the cluster that would degenerate the environment with water, land and air pollution.

Another college student Chandra Bose said that the project would reduce the “bosses of the villages involved in farming” to workers of the company. “Please let us remain as bosses,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam leader Vijayamurugan said a similar project promising to upkeep the environment at A. Mukkulam has led to deteriorate water and air. “At least 240 people in the surrounding have kidney problem due to the incinerator” he complained.

The project would endanger several wildlife like boars, deers and peacocks, he added.

Environmental activist Mugilan complained that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board was misleading the people by claiming that the project was all about textile park. “It is actually dying cluster that had history of creating large scale environmental destruction,” he said.

Several speakers urged the Government to set up some agro-based industry in the region to help the farmers.

Several representatives of MADITSSIA, including KR. Gnanasambandan, were present.

In a statement, Tiruchuli MLA, Thangam Thennarasu, said that farmers and people of the region were shocked over the proposal of the textile processing cluster.

People of the State are aware of the large-scale pollution of Noyyal river due to similar projects in Tiruppur and Erode, he said.

Condemning the initiative, he appealed to the State Government and the district administration to ban the project. He also threatened that the DMK would launch a people’s movement against the cluster.