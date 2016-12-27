Madurai

FCRI conducts contact classes for fish farmers

more-in

Contact classes for fish farmers were conducted at Fisheries College and Research Institute (FCRI), Thoothukudi, on Tuesday. The registered fish farmers of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi participated in the contact classes.

According to a statement, demonstration of fish pond management practices and method demonstration of farm-made fish feed preparation were conducted for the benefit of the farmers. An interaction session was also conducted for clarifying their doubts on fish culture technologies.

At the valedictory function, M.Nagoor Meeran, Director of Extension Education, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, welcomed the gathering. M.Kandasamy, Director, All India Radio, Tirunelveli was the chief guest. G.Sugumar, Dean, FCRI presided over the programme. R.Santhakumar, Chairman, School of Fisheries Information and Social Sciences and K. Rijijohn, Chairman, School of Aquaculture offered felicitations.

On this occasion, a booklet on the lessons of ‘Farm School on AIR’ was released by Mr. Kandasamy and the first copy was received by Dr.Sugumar. Certificates were distributed to all farmers who attended the contact classes. This training programme was coordinated by the Department of Fisheries Extension.

Post a Comment
More In Madurai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2016 11:33:32 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/FCRI-conducts-contact-classes-for-fish-farmers/article16950852.ece

© The Hindu