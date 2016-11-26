Extend crop loans and other benefits to farmers in time

more-in

Thoothukudi: Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, S. Krishnan has appealed to the officials to extend crop insurance benefits to farmers in time through District Central Cooperative Bank, at a review meeting convened here on Saturday.

He explained about the advantages of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a crop insurance scheme and suggested that farmers, who suffered decline in crop yield due to natural calamities of flood, cyclone or drought, could avail benefits of the scheme. All farmers should be encouraged to insure their crops under this PMFBY, he said.

Further, he said the farmers, in need of crop loans, should be assisted accordingly to receive it without delay. He also consulted with officials about the impact of deficit rainfall in Thoothukudi district this year and the current storage level in Papanasam, Manimuthar and Servalar dams. Besides, Mr. Krishnan also appealed to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials, who attended the meeting, to ensure supply of drinking water to people at regular intervals.

Collector M. Ravikumar, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation K. Rajamani, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Pichaiya, District Supply Officer R. Chezhian, Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer M. Kannabiran, Tiruchendur RDO Thyagarajan and officials from Cooperative Banks, Public Works Department and the New India Insurance company attended.