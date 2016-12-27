Elaborate arrangements being made ahead of Thai Poosam festival

M. Veera Shanmugamani, Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department speaking at a meeting held in Palani on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for Thai Poosam festival. Collector T.G. Vinay (right), and Superintendent of Police A. Saravanan (left), are also seen. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

With the 10-day Thai Poosam festival scheduled to commence on February 3, elaborate arrangements would be made for the convenience of pilgrims, mostly padayatris. Top priority would be given to ensure safety of pilgrims on the hill and in the town, according to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Commissioner M. Veera Shammugamani.

Addressing a special meeting held here on Tuesday, he advised the officials to remove all encroachments around the temple. He also asked the police to distribute reflecting sticks to pilgrims walking at night hours to ensure their safety. Pilgrims should use the walkers path and avoid using highways, he added.

Kavadi mandapams near Ayakudi, Oddanchatram and Reddiyarchatram would be kept ready and thatched shelters would be erected at 42 places on the highways connecting the temple town with nearby districts. The Railways would operate special trains to Palani from Palghat, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur. The State Transport Corporation would also operate special buses to Palani from Dindigul and nearby districts, he added.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that free parking space for tourists’ buses and other facilities would be created near the temple. A temporary bus stand would be established on the campus of Palani Municipal Higher Secondary School, he added.

Sufficient toilet facilities and basic amenities would be provided at Idumban temple, elephant path, south giri veedhi, winch car ground station and north giri veedhis. Two temporary toilets would also be set up at Periyanayaki Amman Temple and near the rope car ground station. A first aid centre would also be set up at Kudamuzhukku mandapam and ambulance van kept ready at Sri Padhavinayagar temple and at the winch station.

Separate path to climb the hill was created at Kudamuzhukku Mandapam to avoid congestion. The stairway that starts at Sri Padha Vinayagar Temple would be used by the pilgrims to climb down from the hill. On the hill, separate halls would be provided for pilgrims waiting for special darshan and VIP dharshan. Separate queues would also be formed for free darshan. All three groups would enter the hill temple in three directions, he added.

Municipal officials said that sufficient sanitary workers would be deployed for taking up the cleaning work in the temple town.